July 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: three new cases annouced on Friday

By Peter Michael0499

Three new coronavirus cases were announced by the health ministry on Friday, bringing the total to 1,013.

The new cases arose from 1,247 tests processed over the past 24 hours.



