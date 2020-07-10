July 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus condemns Turkish court ruling on Hagia Sophia

By Evie Andreou
Nicos Christodoulides

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides on Friday said Cyprus condemns a Turkish court decision that would pave the way for Hagia Sophia to be turned into a mosque, calling it an effort to distract domestic opinion.

The minister, just after the decision was announced that a Turkish court had annulled as unlawful a 1934 government decree turning Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia into a museum, tweeted that Cyprus strongly condemned the move.

He added that it was an effort to distract domestic opinion and called on Turkey to respect its international obligations.  The Turkish court’s decision paves the way for the former church to be turned into mosque.

Christodoulides also said that “Turkey’s escalating, flagrant violation of its international obligations was manifested in its decision to alter the designation of Hagia Sophia, a world heritage site that is a universal symbol of the Orthodox faith.”

He added that “Cyprus is a victim, since the 1974 Turkish invasion and subsequent occupation of part of its territory, of Turkey’s orchestrated policy of destruction and looting of religious and cultural heritage monuments.”

Earlier in the day ruling Disy said it has tabled in parliament a draft resolution condemning the Turkish government’s plans to turn Hagia Sophia to a mosque.

The resolution points out that Hagia Sophia remains an ecumenical symbol of religious worship but also world cultural heritage monument that belongs to all of humanity.

The resolution calls on the Turkish government to fully respect and fulfil its legal obligations to protect the character of Hagia Sophia as a World Heritage Site. It also expresses its deep concern over the subsequent interventions in the monument that will result in the destruction of important historical and archaeological data.



