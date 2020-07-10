July 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Business News

Cyprus sees dramatic decline in exports and imports

By Andrew Rosenbaum0534
Cyprus exports and imports decline in April and May

In April and May, Cyprus saw a dramatic decline in imports and exports, according to data from the Statistical Service of Cyprus released on Friday.

The trade deficit widened to €1.726,6 mn in January – May 2020 compared with €1.865,8 mn in the same period of the previous year.

In April 2020,  goods (from EU Member States and from third countries) amounted to €418,3 mn as compared with €628,3 mn in April 2019, a decrease of 33.4 per cent.

In May, total imports of goods were €462.3 mn as compared with €726,8 mn for the same month in the previous year — this is a decrease of 36,4 percent.

Imports from other EU Member States in May 2020 were €298.3 mn and from third countries €164.0 mn, compared with €416.3 mn and €310.5 mn respectively in May 2019.

Exports of domestically produced products, including stores and provisions, in April 2020 were €90,3 mn as compared with €128,3 mn in April 2019,  a decrease of 29.6 per cent. Domestic exports of industrial products in April 2020 were €77,8 mn compared with €112,4 mn in April 2019, while domestic exports of agricultural products in April 2020 were €11,2 mn compared with €13,8 mn in April 2019.

In May, exports of goods in were €273.9 mn as compared with €294.3 mn in May 2019, a decrease of 6.9 per cent. Exports to other EU Member States in May 2020 were €66.3 mn and to third countries €207.6 mn, compared with €86.1 mn and €208.2 mn respectively in May 2019.

Data are final on the foreign trade of Cyprus for April 2020 and provisional data for May 2020.

 



Related posts

Shipping Summit calls for urgent action for stranded seafarers

Andrew Rosenbaum

Hollywood can’t get the insurance it needs

Reuters News Service

TikTok challenge boosts Dogecoin price

Andrew Rosenbaum

Dollar, yen gain while risk currencies slip

Andrew Rosenbaum

Asian shares down on virus risk, U.S.-China tension

Andrew Rosenbaum

Tesla appears poised to electrify S&P 500

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign