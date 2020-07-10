July 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Divorce rate above EU average

By Nick Theodoulou0459

The divorce rate in Cyprus is above the EU average, a fair bit higher than in Greece and about three times higher than in Malta and Ireland.

Cyprus’ divorce rate in 2017, the most recent year data was made available, per one thousand persons is 2.2, compared to the EU’s average of 2.0. The data released by Eurostat on Friday shows that the divorce rate in the EU is more than double of that back in 1965 (0.8).

Couples in Ireland and Malta are least likely to part ways with a divorce rate of just 0.7, whereas in Latvia and Lithuania couples are prepared to pack up and separate at a rate of 3.1 per one thousand people.

Cyprus (2.2) was nestled between Belgium (2.0) and Czechia (2.3) on the charts and a fair bit higher than Greece (1.8).

The UK (1.8) is just behind Norway and Switzerland, both 1.9.

 

 

 



Related posts

Disy tables House petition over Hagia Sophia

Evie Andreou

Limassol church badly damaged in fire (Updated)

Evie Andreou

Another arrest over 22kg cannabis haul

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus meets Schengen criteria over personal data

Andria Kades

Man injured in scrap over land

Staff Reporter

News podcast: Nicosia’s Mayor prepares for the revamp of its central avenue

Rosie Charalambous
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign