July 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europa League

Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw

By Reuters News Service00
Manchester United hold a 5-0 advantage over LASK after the first leg of their last-16 clash

Following is the draw for the Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals, which was held at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

Second legs of the last-16 ties will be played at the clubs’ respective home stadiums while two ties where the first leg did not take place — Inter Milan v Getafe and Sevilla v AS Roma — will be played over a single leg in Germany.

Quarter-Final draw (Matches on Aug. 10-11 in Germany)

* QF 1: Wolfsburg or Shakhtar Donetsk v Eintracht Frankfurt or Basel

* QF 2: Manchester United or LASK v Istanbul Basaksehir or Copenhagen

* QF 3: Inter Milan or Getafe v Rangers or Bayer Leverkusen

* QF 4: Olympiakos or Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sevilla or AS Roma

Semi-Final draw (Matches on Aug. 16-17 in Germany)

* SF : Winner of QF 4 v Winner of QF 2

* SF : Winner of QF 3 v Winner of QF 1



