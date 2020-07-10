July 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

First meeting of committee on politically exposed persons

By Andria Kades00
House president Demetris Syllouris

The ad hoc committee on politically exposed persons (PEPs) will convene for the first time on Friday at 11am.

It will be discussing a controversial list of PEPs and the money they owed banks, including bad debts.

Chairman of the committee is House President Demetris Syllouris who, according to Greens MP Giorgos Perdikis, sent all members of the ad hoc committee their terms and conditions in a document revised for the third time.

Any decision on publishing the list will be made by plenum, one of the conditions specifies.

The PEP document was first delivered to Syllouris by former CBC boss Chrystalla Giorghadji in April of 2019 just before she stepped down.

The House president then returned it to the new governor, Constantinos Herodotou, and the matter has been going back and forth since, amid suggestions that MPs were trying to hide their dirty laundry.

Syllouris said he returned it because Giorghadji had not followed the correct procedures when handing over the list.

On Thursday, Syllouris formally requested it from Herodotou and received it within the day.



