July 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man arrested for using fake ID

By Constantinos Iacovides

A 26-year old man was arrested on Thursday by Paphos police for forgery and the use of fake documents.

The 26-year old presented a fake Greek identity card at a bank on Ayios Pavlos avenue on June 4 and a warrant was later issued for his arrest.

Upon investigation, police found that the man used the fake ID to open a bank account and later withdraw money by presenting a cheque for €261.

Police continue their investigations.

 



