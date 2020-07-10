July 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man injured in scrap over land

By Staff Reporter00

Police on Friday were searching for a 68-year-old man who attacked and threatened a 64-year-old man over personal differences.

According to police, the 64-year-old from Paphos reported the older man for allegedly violently attacking him and injuring his left arm causing a fractured finger. He also claimed the 68-year-old threatened him.

The cause for the attack was that the 64-year-old had various items on a piece of land that the 68-year-old recently purchased.

The latter had repeatedly asked him to move the items, but he had not done so.

 



Staff Reporter

