July 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Premier League

Man United cruise to another win at struggling Villa

By Reuters News Service00
Paul Pogba scored his first goal of an injury-hit season as the Red Devils maintained their push for a top-four spot

Manchester United kept up their chase for a top-four spot with a comfortable 3-0 win at relegation-threatened Aston Villa in the Premier League on Thursday.

The victory means United, who are now unbeaten in 17 matches in all competitions, became the first team since the formation of the Premier League to win four consecutive matches by a margin of three or more goals.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are fifth in the table, one point behind fourth-placed Leicester City and two adrift of Chelsea in third with four games left.

United went ahead in the 27th minute after a debatable penalty award when referee Jon Moss ruled that Ezri Konsa had brought down Bruno Fernandes just inside the box. The Portugal international rose to convert the spot-kick.

Villa keeper Pepe Reina was kept busy, dealing with efforts from Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood while Fernandes missed a great chance when he headed over when unmarked with the goal at his mercy.

There was no dispute about United’s second goal, though, just before the break, a thundering drive from the talented Greenwood after good work from Martial.

Paul Pogba wrapped up the win against a Villa side who looked demoralised when Fernandes played a clever corner deep to the Frenchman outside the box and the World Cup winner placed the ball in the bottom corner past a motionless Reina.

Martial blasted against the bar as United threatened to run riot against Dean Smith’s side who are next to bottom on 27 points, four behind 17th-placed Watford.



Related posts

VAR denies Bournemouth late goal in draw with Spurs, Everton held at home by improving Southampton

Reuters News Service

Djokovic accuses critics of ‘witch-hunt’

Reuters News Service

Cypriot football clubs worry over lost season ticket revenue

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Salah double keeps Liverpool on track for points record

Reuters News Service

Five-star City hammer Newcastle, West Ham and Wolves beaten

Reuters News Service

British weather spoils long-awaited cricket return

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign