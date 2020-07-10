July 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New energy minister assumes her duties

By Peter Michael015
Natasa Pilides takes over at the energy ministry

The new Energy, Commerce, and Industry Minister, Natasa Pilides assumed her duties on Friday, promising to work hard to continue the ministry’s successful course, she said at a ceremony taking on her duties from Yiorkos Lakkotrypis.

Pilides, who was the deputy minister for shipping for the past two and a half years, said the portfolio she was assuming had many challenges including, hydrocarbons, trade, and industry.

“However, I hope that with the right planning, collective effort and hard work, our ministry will become even more established as the first and main point of contact for energy, trade and industry, giving Cypriot businesses the resources they need to face future challenges successfully,” she said.

Pilides also praised Lakkotrypis for his work and for the “important legacy” he was leaving behind.

On his part, Lakkotrypis thanked the staff who stood by his side in difficult times, and for the successes they celebrated together. He also thanked President Nicos Anastasiades, who entrusted him with this key post for almost seven and a half years.

Addressing Pilides, he was well aware that he was handing over the crucial portfolio of the ministry to very experienced and capable hands.



