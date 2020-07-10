July 10, 2020

News podcast: Nicosia’s Mayor prepares for the revamp of its central avenue

By Rosie Charalambous01

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week

  • as one area of the capital’s new infrastructure is completed, Nicosia’s Mayor prepares for the revamp of its central avenue
  • the head of the Forest Department discusses tree felling and the law

Also available HERE

 



