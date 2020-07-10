July 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cooking press releases

TEMPO BEVERAGES Cyprus exclusive distributors of the super-premium Italian MALFY Gin

By Press Release016

TEMPO BEVERAGES CYPRUS recently announced that the super-premium MALFY Gin has been added to their vast and impressive portfolio of drinks distributed in Cyprus.

 MALFY Gin has been produced since 2016 in Moncalieri, Northen Italy, at the renowned ‘Torino Distillati’ distillery, owned by the Vergnano family. The series includes four super-premium gins, which successfully incorporate the history and traditions of gin making in Italian Dolce Vita style.

Inspired by the romantic and seductive Amalfi coast, MALFY Gin is produced using the purest and most authentic ingredients, including Italian Juniper, lemons that mature near the coast, as well as blood oranges and pink grapefruits from Sicily.  MALFY Gin is distilled using traditional Italian techniques dating back to the 11th century. The water that is used for MALFY Gin, is sourced from mount “Monviso”, which is near the distillery. It is then combined with herbs and material that grow in the surrounding area.

Even the carefully crafted design of the Malfy Gin bottles is highly distinguished, characterised by a specially designed cork and a unique creative inscription which exudes a feel of the Italian Riviera and the undisputed premium MALFY quality. The series includes MALFY Originale, MALFY Con Limone, MALFY Gin Rosa and MALFY Con Arancia.

MALFY Gin speaks out to the urban, the trendy and the chic, who never settle for simplicity, who wish to stand out, and invest in meaningful relationships.

MALFY Gin constitutes part of the Pernod Ricard portfolio since 2019. TEMPO BEVERAGES CYPRUS owns the distribution rights for MALFY Gin and all brands belonging to the French Group.



Related posts

New cheese products from Arla

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign