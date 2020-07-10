July 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman arrested for stealing €700 from a friend

By Staff Reporter029

A 44-year-old woman in Nicosia was arrested for allegedly stealing €700 from a friend, police said on Friday.

Her friend, a 63-year-old man from Paphos, reported to police that on Saturday, she had come to visit him in his Paphos home and took €700 in various banknotes.

The woman was arrested on Thursday in Nicosia, was questioned and denied any involvement in the case.

She was charged in writing and will appear before court on a later date.



Staff Reporter

