July 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Yiannis Kotsiras in Cyprus

By Eleni Philippou058

It’s the first big name of the Greek music scene to come to Cyprus this summer for a series of concerts and the news that larger live performances may be taking place this summer – as we push through the coronavirus safety measures – certainly adds a touch of hope that entertainment is back.

Yiannis Kotsiras is touring Greece and Cyprus accompanied by an ensemble of great musicians. On the island they’ll stop at Skali Aglandjia’s first on July 29, then at the Limassol Municipal Gardens on July 30 and finally at Larnaca’s amphitheatre the following day.

In the musician’s repertoire, besides old favourites and inspired covers are also brand-new songs from his upcoming album. It’s going to be a show that, as always, aims to be pure fun, but also with references to original folk sounds. Tickets can be found at tickethour.com

 

Yiannis Kotsiras

July 29, Skali Aglandjias, Nicosia. July 30 Limassol Municipal Gardens, Limassol. July 31, Larnaca Amphitheatre, Larnaca. 9pm. www.tickethour.com Tel: 7777-7040



Related posts

Restaurant review: Mandria fish and chips, Paphos

Bejay Browne

German shorts to be viewed at Goethe or at home

Eleni Philippou

Classical concert combines music and flowers

Eleni Philippou

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry apologizes for considering trans role

Reuters News Service

Rialto Summer Cinema continues with a story about a different kind of God

Eleni Philippou

Singer Elton John mints new record with commemorative coin

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign