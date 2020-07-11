A minute with Antonia Nikodimou Owner of the Art of Hair

Where do you live?

I come from Tsada in Paphos where I am living with my family.

What did you have for breakfast?

Coffee, toast with honey and cheese

Describe your perfect day

A creative day at the hair salon along with my team and my favourite clients. Afterwards, a relaxing walk along the sea with my youngest son.

Best book ever read?

The Gift by Cecelia Ahern, where the protagonist is torn between his job, for which is very passionate, the family he made, and the family he was born into. A book that teaches us to appreciate the moment and time which we cannot give but share.

Best childhood memory?

My favourite memories are the spontaneous picnic or camping excursions with my family and how carefree I was playing with the children of the neighbourhood.

What is always in your fridge?

Yogurt, fruit, vegetables and traditional spoon sweets

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Greek music and country

What’s your spirit animal?

I think the dog because they are loyal friends who feel and understand emotions and they have the relevant support stance you need.

What are you most proud of?

I am proud of my three children and my whole career in hairstyling that for me to live and create in hair shows, seminars and photo shootings used to be an unreachable dream. It is those things that give me the strength to keep going and evolve everyday with more zeal.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

I remember the ending scene from Eat Pray Love because in the specific scene Julia Roberts, the protagonist, realises and notes how “If you’re brave enough to leave behind everything familiar and comforting and set out on a truth seeking journey either internally or externally, and if you are truly willing to regard everything that happens to you on that journey as a clue and if you accept everyone you meet along the way as a teacher and if you are prepared most of all to face and forgive some of the most difficult realities about yourself, then the truth will not be withheld from you”.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would like to meet again my mentor in hairstyling Mr Lino Gargiulo who believed in me and made me believe in myself as well and my abilities. He taught me how to manage various cases I face daily in the hair salon but also in seminars and hair shows I participated in and I want to tell him how grateful I am he was next to me.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would go back to when my children were younger and I would dedicate more time to them.

What is your greatest fear?

My greatest fear is to stop thinking positive.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

I would tell her to not be negligent and to not fear to speak her opinion.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

If they were self-centred and tried to create false impressions

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

To be honest I never thought about it but I think I would like to know whom I have done wrong and apologise to them.





