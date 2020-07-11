July 11, 2020

Arrest for fire in state forest last month

Paphos police have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of setting fire to the state forest around Pano Pyrgos on June 25.

The fire started at around 3pm in two separate locations and was put under control some 90 minutes later after burning a hectare of wild vegetation.

Ten fire fighting vehicles and four water-dropping aircraft had been deployed.

A subsequent investigation found that the blaze had been set deliberately. At one of the locations, investigators found a suspicious improvised device.

Further investigation yielded evidence against the 39-year-old Paphos resident who was arrested and placed in custody.



