Coronavirus: One new case announced on Saturday (updated)

Health authorities on Saturday announced one new case of coronavirus bringing the total to 1,014.

The case was detected from 1,748 tests.

It is a close contact of a person with a travel history who was in Cyprus until last Monday. After her return to Romania, she was were informed that her mother (in Romania) was found positive.

The individual had shown authorities a clean bill of health when she came to Cyprus.

The case was detected among 43 samples tested by hospitals.

Authorities said they had also tested 545 passengers arriving on the island while 403 people were screened privately.

Six tests concerned contacts of confirmed cases while 607 related to people who work for businesses that opened recently.

A further 144 tests were carried out on people referred by GPs and those in special groups, like patients who will be admitted to hospital.



