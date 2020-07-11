Cypriot film to be screened next at Rialto

July 11, 2020

Soteris Christou’s comedy Small White Envelopes, which won the Award for Best Cypriot Director at the Cyprus Film Days Festival 2019, will be screened at the Summer Cinema of Rialto Theatre next week. Antonis Katsaris won the award for Best Cypriot Actor at the same festival for his performance in the film.

Taking place at SEK parking lot on July 17, the film follows the life of Mishellis, a small-time crook in his late thirties, who is in urgent need of money to repay his gambling debts. After a failed wedding robbery attempt, he tries a more indirect approach where he impersonates a wedding planner in order to steal the money-stuffed envelopes brought as gifts to the wedding of an upper-class family. In the process, he ends up getting a bit closer to his clients than he originally planned.

Just like all of the films part of Rialto’s Summer Cinema, Small White Envelopes will be screened in the film’s original language, which is Greek, but will be accompanied by Greek and English subtitles.

Attending the screening operates in the same way as the previous ones; by purchasing a ticket in advance either online (www.rialto.com.cy) or by calling the theatre’s box office. There are two types of tickets available. The chair-seated tickets cost €8, or it is €16 per car for the drive-in cinema. These tickets can only be bought up to 24 hours before the event and all ticketholders must arrive by 8.45pm.

 

Small White Envelopes

Cypriot film screening. July 17. SEK Parking lot, behind Rialto theatre, Limassol. 9pm, arrive by 8.45pm the latest. €8 or €16. Tel: 7777-7745



