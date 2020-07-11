July 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Formula 1

Hamilton puts Mercedes on pole for Styrian GP

By Reuters News Service00
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in action during qualifying

Six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for the first ever Styrian Grand Prix at Austria’s Red Bull Ring on Saturday.

The Briton, who dominated a lively qualifying session delayed by heavy rain, will be joined on the front row by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for Sunday’s second race of the season.



Related posts

Norwich relegated, Watford beat Newcastle

Reuters News Service

Padel tennis: it’s not what you think!

Alix Norman

Former England World Cup winner Jack Charlton dies

Press Association

Wimbledon to disburse prize money in lieu of cancelled Championships

Reuters News Service

Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw

Reuters News Service

Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign