July is the month for theatre

As larger crowds are allowed to gather in public places, theatre companies and groups are re-introducing the productions that were put on hold because of the lockdown. Though the number of plays on the cultural agenda is still not what a typical July would hold, several new productions in Nicosia and beyond offer a glimpse of hope that the art world is returning.
The Lakatamia Municipal Council has decided to go through with the annual Theatre Month, which is staged every July, bringing six Greek-language plays to theatre lovers. Skala Theatre will present its production titled I Gialloura on July 19, Satiriko Theatre its play This Job We Started on July 22, while Theatriko Somatio Pelasgoi will introduce the play Tzai tou Chronou on Sunday, July 26.
Later on in July, Ethal will present The Grandmother on July 29 and on August 2 Laughter Theatre will hold a performance of Koronis kai Ios LTD, while Antilogos Theatre will present To Tavli on August 5. All of these performances will take place at the Lakatamia Amphitheatre at 9pm and for free.
Admission to the amphitheatre will take place with the issuance of free admission cards, which will be available at the municipality in order to ensure the allowed number of spectators in the space. These entry cards will state the number of the seat and no changes can be made. More details on this can be found on the municipality’s website www.lakatamia.org.cy
Technochoros ETHAL has more performances and plays planned for the summer and its production The Grandmother will actually premiere on July 26 before going on an island-wide tour, including the performance in Lakatamia. Then, its play I Psilikatzou will take over and in late October Ethal plans to present another play that missed its premiere My Romantic Story, with shows in Nicosia, Paphos and Limassol.
Aradippou also has a theatrical performance planned for July. It’s the tale of Romeo and Juliet yet unlike any other you’ve seen before. Based on the Shakespearian play, Greek director, author and composer Bost has created a hilarious parody of the romantic tale. The performance is organised by the Andri Kyriazi Open Window Theatre Workshop and will take place on July 26 at the Tasos Mitsopoulous Open-air theatre in Aradippou at 9pm. A day before that, Evripides’ Greek tragedy Eleni will be at the Lakatamia Amphitheatre for an 8pm performance, enriching further July’s theatre life.
Eleni
Tragedy by Evripides, produced by Ypogeio Theatriti. July 25. Lakatamia Amphitheatre, Nicosia. 8pm. €8. Tel: 99-523818
Romeo & Juliet
A hilarious parody of the Shakespearian tale by Bost. July 26. Tasos Mitsopoulous Open-air theatre, Aradippou. 9pm
The Grandmother
Play by ETHAL. Premiere on July 26. 3rd Elementary School, Ypsonas, Limassol. July 29. Lakatamia Amphitheatre, Nicosia. 9pm
Theatre Month
I Gialloura by Skala Theatre, July 19. This Job We Started by Satiriko Theatre, July 22. Tzai tou Chronou by Theatriko Somatio Pelasgoi, July 26. Koronis kai Ios LTD by Laughter Theatre, August 2. To Tavli by Antilogos Theatre, August 5. All performances at Lakatamia Amphitheatre, Nicosia. 9pm. Free entrance. www.lakatamia.org.cy. Tel: 22-364000