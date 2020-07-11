July 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man arrested after drunken outburst

By George Psyllides

Police in Paphos arrested a man for causing a disturbance while drunk in the early hours of Saturday.

They were called after the man urinated outside a kiosk while going around half naked causing a disturbance.

Officers could not confirm his identity as he had no documents on him, so he was taken to the local police station.

At 2.30am, while at the station, he started shouting and causing a disturbance again.

The man was arrested and placed in custody.



