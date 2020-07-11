July 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Renault updates crossover SUV Koleos

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Renault updates crossover SUV Koleos Renault has updated its flagship SUV, the Koleos. This model is the result of a range of technological and design innovations, and fully utilises Renault’s knowledge base and successful partnerships across the automotive industry.

The new Koleos has been improved on every level, with a more dynamic exterior, increased integration of various technologies, improved interior comfort, more powerful and more efficient engines, and true off-road capabilities.

In terms of design, changes are reflected in a new chrome detail in the front of the car and an elevated position of a protective element in the rear. The new Koleos is available with 18 and 19 inch wheels.

In its interior, redesigned seats stand out, with the driver and passenger seats now sporting adjustable headrests, air-conditioned and heated seats, as well as a massage function. Further, a new glass sunroof extends all the way to the rear seats.

The new Koleos has a list of optional features that help to improve comfort and safety. These include a new Emergency Brake Assist system which can detect pedestrians, as well as full LED lighting depending on the specification level chosen.

The model already available at Pilakoutas Group locations comes in two engine configurations, both of them diesel. The first engine has a displacement of 1.7 litres and puts out 150 horsepower, while the second one has a displacement of 2.0 litres and puts out 190 horsepower. Both engine configurations come with an automatic XTronic gearbox. The 2.0 litre version is available only in four-wheel drive.

Pilakoutas Group is one of the market leaders in Cyprus and represents BMW, Mini, Jaguar, Land Rover, Nissan, Renault, Dacia, and Mitsubishi.

For more details on the new Renault Koleos and other Renault models visit: https://renault.com.cy/



