July 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

TCs protest to UN over trenches dug by the GCs near Limnitis

By Evie Andreou00
Limnitis crossing (CNA)

The Turkish Cypriot side has protested to the UN over the placement by the Greek Cypriot side of trenches of portable heavy weapons near the Limnitis crossing point.

According to an announcement issued in the north, ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay asked, in a letter to the Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Cyprus and Head of Unficyp Elizabeth Spehar, for clearance of the trenches of portable heavy weapons that were placed near the crossing point.

Ozersay also sent a letter to UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

In his letter, Ozersay pointed out that the Greek Cypriot side was violating the UN Security Council decisions and the military status quo while threatening the lives of civilians by placing the trenches.

Recently, he said, two trenches for portable heavy weapons had been placed near Limnitis crossing point which is “a widely-used crossing point by civilians from both sides.”

He added that a similar military construction has been deployed near Mansura village, near Kato Pyrgos, which is on the road to the Kokkina enclave.

With this attitude, he said, the Greek Cypriot side “has gone a step forward in their aim to increase the tension on the island.”

Ozersay also said Greek Cypriots were preventing the Turkish Cypriot side from carrying supplies to the Kokkina military area by using the pandemic as an excuse for the past four months, which is against the Limnitis agreement.

“Their recent attitude is evaluated as their aim to gain military superiority in other areas and this issue remains under investigation,” he said in the letter.

The agreement between the two sides on the opening of Limnitis crossing point also provides for access to and from Kokkina.  According to the agreement, crossings of persons wishing to visit Kokkina but also transfer of food and water and other supplies of non-military nature are made with Unficyp escort to the enclave.



