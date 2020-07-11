July 11, 2020

Teen in critical condition after head-on collision

A 19-year-old woman was in critical condition on Saturday after being involved in a head-on collision on the Limassol-Platres road near the village of Paramytha.

Three other individuals were injured in the crash, which happened at around midnight.

The 19-year-old was a passenger, along with a second woman, also 19, in a car driven by a 20-year-old man.

Under unknown circumstances, the car crashed into a vehicle coming from the opposite direction, which was driven by a 21-year-old male.

All passengers in both cars were injured in the violent collision and were rushed to Limassol general hospital. Doctors said the 19-year-old suffered heavy head trauma and collapsed lung and spleen.

She underwent emergency surgery and was transferred to Nicosia hospital where she was admitted into the ICU in critical condition.

The second female was in serious but not life-threatening condition, doctors said. She had suffered a head wound and a broken thigh and pelvis.

The two males were treated for light injuries and were discharged.

Police were investigating the circumstances of the crash.



