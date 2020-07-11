July 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Britain

UK PM to tell firms to order staff back to workplaces

By Reuters News Service00
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell employers next week to start ordering staff back into their places of work, as long as it is safe to do so, in order to stem the coronavirus hit to the economy, the Daily Mail said.

Johnson has told top civil servants to set an example by starting to return staff to their desks and he has also asked companies including Goldman Sachs to get more employees back after working from home, the newspaper said.

The prime minister would announce the change in an update on coronavirus next week, it said.

On Friday, Johnson said he thought it was time for people to start shifting away from working from home.

“I want people to go back to work as carefully as possible,” he said in a question-and-answer session with members of the public.

“It’s very important that people should be going back to work if they can, now. I think everybody’s taken the ‘stay at home if you can’ (advice). I think now we should say ‘go back to work if you can.'”

Britain’s economy shrank by 25% over March and April as the coronavirus pandemic escalated and the government ordered entire sectors to shut down.

On Wednesday, finance minister Rishi Sunak said the government would pay bonuses to employers who bring temporarily laid-off staff back to work among other measures aimed at slowing an expected surge in unemployment.



Related posts

Reaction to Turkish ruling and Erdogan statement on Hagia Sophia

Reuters News Service

UNESCO says World Heritage Committee to review Hagia Sophia

Reuters News Service

Russia, China veto Syria aid via Turkey for second time this week

Reuters News Service

Erdogan signs decree converting Hagia Sophia into mosque (Update 3)

Reuters News Service

Speak quietly and follow the rules, Tokyo nightclubs told

Reuters News Service

EU’s Michel lays out please-all recovery plan ahead of tense summit

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign