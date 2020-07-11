July 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Virtual Travelling

Visit Hamilton Island in 360˚ virtual reality with Qantas

By CM Guest Columnist00
Qantas, Hamilton Island and Samsung have partnered to create a unique and exciting virtual reality experience of one of Australia’s most popular and scenic holiday destinations.
Simply hover your mouse over the video, click and drag in any direction to get the 360˚ experience. In this revolutionary three dimensional, 360 degree Virtual Tourism experience, you can fly with the pilots in the cockpit of a Qantas jet as it lands at Hamilton Island airport, relax at the world-class luxurious resort qualia, swim with sea turtles and an abundance of tropical marine life in the Great Barrier Reef, play golf at Hamilton Island’s Championship golf course, enjoy breathtaking aerial views from a helicopter tour over the iconic heart reef, and sail to the magnificent Whitehaven Beach on a yacht.
For desktop users, please watch via the latest version of Google Chrome. For iOS and Android users, please ensure you have the latest version of the YouTube App installed. If you don’t have access to Google Chrome or the YouTube App, the content will appear in flattened mode.
http://www.qantas.com | http://www.hamiltonisland.com.au
Produced by Rapid VR in partnership with Qantas, Hamilton Island and Samsung Australia.


Related posts

360° Video: Windsor Castle Tour

CM Guest Columnist

RT Travel 360: Sri Lanka (Part 1)

CM Guest Columnist

360 VR experience inside Titanic

CM Guest Columnist

360° Virtual Tour: One day in Venice

CM Guest Columnist

Beaches of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Copacabana, Ipanema, Leblon and Tijuca

CM Guest Columnist

360° Explore the ancient Acropolis in Athens

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign