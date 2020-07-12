July 12, 2020

Arrest for car accident that left two teens in serious condition

A 21-year-old driver involved in a car accident on the Limassol-Platres road on Saturday has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

The crash left a 19-year-old woman in critical condition and another woman the same age, seriously injured.

They were both in a car driven by a 20-year-old man near the village of Paramytha when under unknown circumstances, the car crashed into a vehicle coming from the opposite direction, which was driven by a 21-year-old male.

The 19-year-old in critical condition was first taken to Limassol general hospital but then transferred to Nicosia general hospital ICU. She suffered a severe head injury, subarachnoid haemorrhage, subdural hematoma and a ruptured lung, spleen and septum.

The other 19-year-old is still being treated at Limassol general hospital for a head wound and a fractured thigh and pelvis.

The two males were treated for light injuries and were discharged.

Police said the 21-year-old was arrested for questioning.



