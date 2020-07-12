July 12, 2020

Chambers HNW Guide awards highest ranking to both Elias Neocleous & Co LLC and Elias Neocleous

The 2020 edition of Chambers High Net Worth Guide (‘the Guide’) was released 9 July 2020. On viewing it, we are delighted to note that it ranked our firm and, on an individual level for the third successive year, our Managing Partner, in its top tier of professional advisers in Cyprus.

The firm’s private client team offers a dedicated service for high net worth individuals covering issues such as the establishment and management of trusts, advice on asset holding structures, general wealth management and, general support and advice to family offices.

The Guide is an independent publication which ranks the top lawyers and law firms working in the international private wealth market.   It is used by family offices and professional advisers to wealthy individuals, providing objective guidance on an international scale. Recommendations contained within the Guide are based on in-depth analysis performed by a team of experienced researchers.

The researchers speak with the firm, our clients, and our professional peers as part of this process. They evaluate our performance in terms of technical ability, client service levels, commercial awareness, general diligence, team strength and value for money. We would therefore like to thank our clients who stated that we provide ‘excellent service’ and demonstrate an ‘in-depth knowledge of economic mechanisms’. We would also like to express our appreciation to our peers for their honesty in confirming our ‘reputation for handling private client work for years’.

Managing Partner, Elias Neocleous commented that “Following on from the exceptional ratings we were given in the latest Legal 500 Guide, we believe that this confirms our position as the pre-eminent law firm in Cyprus.  We are delighted with this result and committed to ensuring that we both maintain and improve upon our current high standards.”

Full details of the Cyprus ratings may be viewed here.



