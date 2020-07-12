Chelsea cut down by Blades, Sterling scores hat-trick

David McGoldrick scored twice for Sheffield United as they upset Chelsea with a 3-0 win in the Premier League at Bramall Lane on Saturday. Chelsea’s grip on a top four place — and Champions League qualification — was weakened badly by the result and they could fall to fifth if Leicester City beat Bournemouth on Sunday and Manchester United overcome Southampton a day later. A fourth straight home win in the league for Chris Wilder’s side boosted their hopes of a first-ever appearance in the Europa League as they moved up to sixth on 54 points. McGoldrick had not previously found the net in the Premier League since winning promotion with Chris Wilder’s team but opened the scoring when Oli McBurnie’s shot was pushed out by Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and the Ireland striker fired home. McBurnie then doubled the lead in the 33rd minute with a powerful, angled header from an Enda Stevens cross. The 32-year-old McGoldrick wrapped up the win in the 77th minute, slotting home after Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger failed to deal with a low ball from Lys Mousset.

LIVERPOOL 1-1 BURNLEY

Champions Liverpool failed to win at home for the first time in the Premier League since January 2019 after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley on Saturday.

Jay Rodriguez equalised for Burnley in the 69th minute after Andy Robertson had given Liverpool a first-half lead.

Liverpool now have 93 points with three games remaining as they hunt down Manchester City’s record total of 100 points from two years ago. Burnley are ninth on 50 points.

Keeper Nick Pope kept Liverpool at bay with a series of good saves, including a brilliant reaction to keep out a powerful close-range effort from Mohamed Salah in the 18th minute.

But Liverpool’s domination finally came to fruition in the 34th minute when Fabinho floated in a cross from the left and Andy Robertson met it with a perfectly angled header into the top corner.

Pope was outstanding again to keep out a Sadio Mane drive with the Burnley keeper largely responsible for the Clarets heading in at the break only a goal down.

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino should have had his first league goal at Anfield this season but scuffed his shot against the post in the 49th minute.

But Burnley drew level with a well-struck finish from Rodriguez after James Tarkowski had headed down a deeply hit free-kick.

Sean Dyche’s visitors almost grabbed a winner in the 87th minute when substitute Johann Berg Gudmundsson struck the bar.

BRIGHTON 0-5 MAN CITY

Raheem Sterling struck a hat-trick as Manchester City crushed Brighton 5-0 at the AmEx Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Second-placed City had lost their previous three away games but never looked likely to extend that streak against a Brighton side that struggled from the outset.

Sterling opened the scoring in the 21st minute when he collected a nod-down from Gabriel Jesus outside the box and superbly drove it into the bottom corner.

Jesus made it 2-0 just before the break, turning in from close range after Rodri had headed a corner goalwards.

City took total charge in the second half, with Kevin De Bruyne striking the post in the 51st minute and two minutes later Sterling heading in a fine curling cross from Riyad Mahrez.

Bernardo Silva made it four and then Sterling bundled in the fifth in the 81st minute.





