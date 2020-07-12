July 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Eight businesses booked in Paphos

By Andria Kades01

Eight establishments were booked overnight in Paphos for violating coronavirus measures, police said on Sunday.

In total, 13 premises were inspected in Paphos, Chlorakas and Timis where eight were booked. They were three restaurants, one tavern, three pubs and one kebab shop.

In lieu of relaxing coronavirus measures, the health ministry announced on Friday that gloves are no longer necessary for jobs that did not require them prior to the pandemic.



