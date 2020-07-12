July 12, 2020

Coronavirus: seven new cases on Sunday

By Andria Kades

The health ministry on Sunday announced seven new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 1,021.

One case was found through private initiative and has a history of travel.

The second case was found as part of a program to test employees working in customer service and the remaining five were tests carried out after doctor referrals for vulnerable groups.

In total 1,176 tests were carried out for Sunday’s announcement.

