July 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Court remands two people after four-year-old left home alone

By Andria Kades01

Police on Sunday said they were investigating a case of child abandonment after a 30-year-old mother and a 67-year-old man were remanded in court.

According to a press bulletin, on Friday night police stopped a car that a 67-year-old Greek Cypriot was driving after it ran a red light. The 30-year-old woman was a passenger.

Officers asked them to follow them to the police station to verify their data but then 30-year-old woman said she was a mother to a four-year-old child which was home alone. The woman was found to be living in Cyprus illegally.

Police went to the apartment where the 30-year-old woman lived and found the young girl sleeping. Social workers were called to the scene and the child was left overnight with a friend of the mother.

The woman told officers she only left the child to go to work but was arrested on the scene as was the 67-year-old man. They were remanded in Limassol court on Saturday morning for two days.

Asked what the relation between the two is, police said they could not comment but specified they lived in the same house.



