July 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

EU Foreign Ministers to hold strategic discussion on EU-Turkey relations on Monday

By Source: Cyprus News Agency01

Cyprus Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nicos Christodoulides, departs on Monday morning for Brussels to attend the EU Foreign Affairs Council which for the first time since last February, will be held with participants’ physical presence.

A press release issued on Sunday by the foreign ministry said that the issue of Turkey will be the focus of the meeting and that the EU foreign ministers will be holding a strategic discussion in light of the developments in the region of the Eastern Mediterranean, amongst other topics.

In this context, the EU Foreign Ministers will be briefed by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, on the outcome of his recent visit to Ankara, and the ministers will outline their positions as regards the prospects of any further dialogue between the EU and Turkey.

Furthermore, the EU foreign ministers will exchange views on the state of play on a series of issues associated with the EU foreign policy, including the situation in Libya, the Middle East Peace Process, Hong Kong and Venezuela and are expected to discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in Latin America and the Caribbean, the press release added.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Arrest for car accident that left two teens in serious condition

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Eight businesses booked in Paphos

Andria Kades

Yellow weather warning as temperatures to reach 41C, red alert for fires (Update)

Andria Kades

Court remands two people after four-year-old left home alone

Andria Kades

Lebanese expats fear for ‘starving’ homeland

Theo Panayides

Paphos hotels desperate for British holidaymakers

Bejay Browne
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign