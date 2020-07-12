July 12, 2020

Future uncertain for new academic year, all scenarios being examined

By Andria Kades01
Education minister Prodromos Prodromou

Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou said on Sunday his ministry was preparing for any scenario ahead of the new academic year, in light of how the coronavirus may affect education.

In any case, technology will be utilised and equipment will be modernised as it has become an integral part of education, he told reporters.

A strategic plan in cooperation with the deputy ministry of research is being prepared to strengthen online teaching and improve equipment in schools, Prodromou added.

“We have made plans for all possible scenarios, hoping that we will all continue to be responsible and have a smooth beginning to the new academic year like every year.”

Cyprus continues to be an model country in its handling of the pandemic but we must be prepared in case the situation gets worse and measures will be upped, the minister said.

Despite the upheaval caused by the pandemic, it is important to stress the achievement that the school year was completed. Soon results will be out for Pancyprian examinations and seats will be allocated for universities in Cyprus and Greece, Prodromou said.

Teachers will take into account the problems that occurred in the past few months and offer a few extra teaching days, starting the academic year earlier.

More senior positions are being filled that were frozen so far due to budgetary reasons, Prodromou added, aimed at ensuring the smooth and organised operation of schools.



