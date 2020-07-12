July 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Middle East

Lebanon records new coronavirus infection high with more than 100 cases

By Reuters News Service01
FILE PHOTO: People wearing masks walk near the main gate entrance of the American University of Beirut (AUB), in Beirut Lebanon, May 7, 2020. Picture taken May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher/File Photo

A Lebanese waste management company is quarantining some 133 Syrian workers who tested positive for the coronavirus, the company manager said on Sunday, as Lebanon recorded a new daily high for infections.

Lebanon has recorded more than 2,000 infections and 36 deaths from the coronavirus since February.

“We are moving them to a place to quarantine them. We are separating those who are infected from those who aren’t … we are waiting for more results,” RAMCO manager Walid BouSaad told Reuters.

Health minister Hamad Hassan said more than 100 cases had been recorded, with most of them at what he described as “a big cleaning company”, an apparent reference to RAMCO, which collects garbage across Lebanon.

“To reassure people, the source is known,” Hassan told broadcaster LBC. He added that up to 75% of the cases were symptom-free.

Hassan said 800 workers from the company in question needed to be tested, along with another 1,000 workers from two other companies with whom they were connected.

“The number will remain high this week,” he said.



Related posts

Britain to spend 705 mln pounds on EU border infrastructure

Reuters News Service

Hungary imposes border checks, quarantine to prevent spread of virus

Reuters News Service

Poles vote in presidential election that highlights country’s deep divisions

Reuters News Service

In first, Trump dons masks in visit to a military medical facility

Reuters News Service

Bosnians mark 25 years since Srebrenica genocide that shocked the world

Reuters News Service

U.S. sets record for new COVID cases third day in a row at over 69,000

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign