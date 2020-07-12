July 12, 2020

Nicosia accident leaves 19-year-old in critical condition

A 19-year-old man was in critical condition on Sunday after he was hit by a car in Nicosia.

According to police, the accident took place at around 11am in Athalassa Avenue in Strovolos.

At a point of the road by Kalliopis street, a car a 38-year-old was driving in the direction from Strovolos to Aglandjia with a 46-year-old female passenger crashed with a motorcycle the 19-year-old was driving in the opposite direction, from Aglandjia towards Strovolos.

Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident however the young man was transferred to Nicosia general hospital where doctors have described his condition as critical.



