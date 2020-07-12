July 12, 2020

Seven injured in head-on collision, two in serious condition

By Andria Kades01
Seven people were injured in a car crash in Paphos on Sunday, under circumstances which are still being investigated.

Two of them are in serious condition and were being transferred to Nicosia General Hospital.

In one car was a German couple and in the second five Greek Cypriots, which were a woman and her three children aged 15, 16 and 17 as well as their grandmother.

The accident took place at around 1pm on the Droushia – Prodromiou – Polys Chrysochous road.

Under circumstances which are still being investigated, the two cars which were coming from opposite directions, collided head-on.

Fire services arrived to the scene to rescue one of the seven out of the car.

Paphos police is investigating the cause of the accident.



