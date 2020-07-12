July 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Special allowance for 13,000 students paid

By Andria Kades01
Around 13,000 students received a special allowance to make up for the school breakfasts they missed during March and April during the lockdown, the education ministry announced on Sunday.

The students are primary and secondary public school students that are eligible for free breakfast at school due to their financial situation.

As schools were physically closed and remote learning was in place, those students received a financial allowance to cover the cost of breakfast they missed.

“With the payment of the special allowance, the continuous supply of help to children was ensured, whose family did not have the financial capability due to their financial problems they were called to face during the challenging time of the pandemic,” a statement from the ministry said.

The expenses for free breakfast for public school students are co-funded by the EU social funds.



