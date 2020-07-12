July 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow weather warning as temperatures to reach 41C

By Andria Kades01

The met office on Sunday issued yet another yellow warning for high temperatures which are expected to reach 41C inlands.

The warning is valid from 11am to 5pm. The met office called on the public to be careful due to the extreme heat and said vulnerable groups are especially high risk such as the elderly and young children.

The weather forecast said temperatures would reach 41C inland, around 33C in the east, south and north coast and around 31C in the west coast and mountains.

Isolated showers or storms were possible in mountains and inlands on Sunday, the met office said.

The weather is not expected to change much until Wednesday where temperatures will continue to remain above average, especially in coastal areas and inland.



