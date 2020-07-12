July 12, 2020

Yellow weather warning for extreme high temperature on Μonday

Cyprus’ meteorology department has issued a new yellow warning for extreme high temperature from 1-5pm on Monday.

The warning said the maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 40C inland.

The department noted that vulnerable people, such as the elderly and very young people, are prone to more risks.



