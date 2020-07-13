July 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Creative kids activities

9 awesome alphabet activities for preschoolers, toddlers and kindergartneres

By CM Guest Columnist00

Raising Dragons has provided 9 awesome alphabet activities for preschoolers, toddlers and kindergarteners, which are so simple to set up and will keep kids learning, engaged and having fun!

See below for more information on each activity and time stamps for each as well:

1. Writing in Sprinkles (start of video): https://www.raisingdragons.com/letter…

2. Alphabet Lids (0:28 min): https://www.raisingdragons.com/alphab…

3. Find the Letters (0:50): https://www.raisingdragons.com/findin…

4. Alphabet Hopscotch (1:10): https://www.raisingdragons.com/alphab…

5. Erase the Letters (1:55): https://www.raisingdragons.com/erasin…

6. Draw the Letters (2:22): https://www.raisingdragons.com/sensor…

7. Spray the Letters (3:08): https://www.raisingdragons.com/spray-…

8. Alphabet Soup (3:34): https://www.raisingdragons.com/alphab…

9. Colorful Water Letters (3:58): https://www.raisingdragons.com/colorf…

 

➜ Raising Dragons on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/raisingdragons/

➜ Raising Dragons on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/raisingdrag…

➜ Raising Dragons on Pinterest: https://pinterest.com/raisingdragons/

➜ Raising Dragons on Twitter: https://twitter.com/raisingdragons4

➜ Website: https://www.raisingdragons.com/



