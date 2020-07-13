July 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Accountant accused of stealing released with restrictions

By Staff Reporter00

The 49-year-old accountant accused of stealing tens of thousands of euros has been released, with restrictions, after being held for almost forty days.

Her husband and father have also been released pending their trial on September 7.

Last week, the case was filed in court with the indictment including the accountant’s son and mother – who were not arrested but are under restrictive measures.

On Monday, the court also decided that the other three – the accountant, her husband and father – surrender their travel documents, be put on a stop list, present themselves to the police and face other restrictions.

She is suspected of stealing tens of thousands of euros from her company and being behind millions of euros in fraudulent money transfers through forged cheques.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Coronavirus: One new case, doctor also has virus (Updated)

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Turkish Cypriot businesses criticise tourist crossing ban

Evie Andreou

MPs to decide whether to publish PEPs list (updated)

George Psyllides

Countryside Animafest coming this August

Eleni Philippou

Coronavirus: Health ministry extends screening programme

George Psyllides

Mass Varosha applications to IPC ‘will encourage Turkey’s plans’

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign