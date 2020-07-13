July 13, 2020

Ask the expert – The clarinet, the recorder and the saxophone by A.Mus.Ed

Angelos Anglelides, one of the two principal clarinettists of the Cyprus Symphoy Orchestra is answering some questions about the Clarinet and other woodwind Instruments.

Watch the video for more info!

0:03 – Meet the Artist

0:35 – The Clarinet

1:40 – How much does it cost?

2:10 – Clarinettists can play the recorder

2:43 – Listen to the Soprano recorder playing

3:10 – Can children start with Recorder lessons?

4:03 – Clarinettist can play the Saxophone

4:59 – Listen to the Saxophone playing

5:44 – Advice from the Expert



