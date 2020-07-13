July 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Doctor and spa employee test positive (Updated)

By George Psyllides01905

Two new coronavirus cases were reported on Monday involving a gym employee and a junior doctor at Nicosia general hospital.

Sanctum Spa and Fitness at the Limassol Marina announced that a staff member had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The company said the employee was tested after displaying symptoms during routine checks.

The employee in question has been quarantined at home and is well.

Following that, sanctum Spa and Fitness said it has tested its entire staff and the results were negative.

The establishment was disinfected and will remain closed until Tuesday, it added.

“Sanctum Spa and Fitness will be serving you again tomorrow (July 14, 2020),” the company said.

Later on Monday, daily Politis reported that a junior doctor at Nicosia general hospital had also tested positive for the virus. He has been self-isolating at home as were four other people considered to be his close contacts.

Quoting the spokesman of the state health services organisation, Charalambos Charilaou, Politis said the doctor had undergone testing on his own initiative.

Charilaou suggested the patients examined by the doctor in the previous days were not in any danger since protective protocols were religiously observed.

The new cases were announced ahead of the official tally of daily cases which are usually released around 5pm every day.

 

 



