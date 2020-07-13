July 13, 2020

Coronavirus: Health ministry extends screening programme

By George Psyllides075

The health ministry said Monday it was extending its screening programme for workers in venues that opened recently as part of the government decision to ease restrictions until August 12 because of lack of response.

In a statement, the ministry said it was extending the screening programme involving 10,000 random tests on people working in museums, archaeological sites, hotels, malls, gyms and restaurants.

The tests are part of second and third phase of the gradual easing of restrictions.

It is addressed to workers in venues that reopened on June 1, June 9 and June 13.

Health authorities have carried out 3,965 tests so far, but a source said there has been a lack of response.

Three people have tested positive.

The programme entails random testing across the island. The responsibility for arranging an appointment is with the worker and not the proprietors.

“Despite the good epidemiological profile observed in Cyprus in recent weeks, caution and vigilance continue to be necessary to prevent a possible setback and spread of the virus inside the community,” the ministry said. “Displaying the required care and conscientiousness, workers are encouraged to take advantage of the programme and schedule and appointment.”

 



