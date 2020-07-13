Coronavirus: One new case, doctor also has virus (Updated)

The health ministry announced one new case of coronavirus on Monday – bringing the total number to 1,022.

On Sunday, seven new cases were announced resulting in the highest spike in weeks.

Monday’s case involves a gym employee at the Sanctum Spa and Fitness at the Limassol Marina.

Later on Monday, daily Politis reported that a junior doctor at Nicosia general hospital had also tested positive for the virus.

The spokesman of the state health services organisation, Charalambos Charilaou and the health ministry later told the Cyprus Mail the doctor had tested positive on Saturday. The fact he was a doctor was not announced until Monday.

Sanctum Spa and Fitness said the employee was tested after displaying symptoms during routine checks and is in quarantine.

Following that, sanctum Spa and Fitness said it has tested its entire staff and the results were negative.

The establishment was disinfected and will remain closed until Tuesday, it added.

“Sanctum Spa and Fitness will be serving you again tomorrow (July 14, 2020),” the company said.

Charilaou said the doctor, who had been tested on his own initiative, has been self-isolating at home as were four other people considered to be his close contacts.

Charilaou suggested the patients examined by the doctor in the previous days were not in any danger since protective protocols were religiously observed.

Monday’s new Covid-19 infection was recorded after a total of 942 tests.

The person in question was identified after 252 tests were taken as part of private initiatives.

As per the information provided by the health ministry, a further 100 tests were done as part of the programme to test 10,000 workers.

Doctors and hospital staff took 250 tests, 182 repatriated persons were tested, 21 tests through contact tracing and 134 were done at general hospitals.





