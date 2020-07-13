July 13, 2020

Coronavirus: Spa temporarily shuts, disinfects after case found

Sanctum Spa and Fitness at the Limassol Marina announced on Monday that a staff member had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The company said the employee was tested after displaying symptoms during routine checks.

The employee in question has been quarantined at home and is well.

Following that, sanctum Spa and Fitness said it has tested its entire staff and the results were negative.

The establishment was disinfected and will remain closed until Tuesday, it added.

“Sanctum Spa and Fitness will be serving you again tomorrow (July 14, 2020),” the company said.

“Having the health and safety of its staff and members as its key criterion, the company applies all hygiene and disinfection rules as well as staff and member checks on a daily basis.”



