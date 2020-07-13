July 13, 2020

Coronavirus: Tourism deputy minister to revise tourist arrivals downwards

The deputy tourism ministry is revising tourist arrivals downwards for this year, as the epidemiological data in main tourist markets are leaving Cyprus out of their destinations, Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios said on Monday.

Perdios said the aim of attracting 25 per cent of last year’s arrivals is expected to be revised towards the end of the week, as his ministry continues its contacts with travel organisers.

Main markets, such as Britain, Russia, Israel and Sweden, which constituted 64 per cent of total tourist arrivals in 2019, are out of the game due to the pandemic, and the deputy ministry is now focusing on other countries, such as Belgium, France, The Netherlands, Lebanon and the Emirates.

Perdios said the upside of Cyprus’ good epidemiological image was that individual tourists are on the rise, with visits to the deputy ministry’s websites increasing by 400 per cent.

He pointed out, however, that transitioning from group bookings to attracting individual tourists could not happen overnight.

Perdios said domestic tourism was very important with most Cypriots expected to stay on the island this summer.



