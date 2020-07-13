July 13, 2020

Coronavirus: Turkish Cypriot side calls off bicommunal health meeting

By Peter Michael0197
Mustafa Akinci had said on Sunday that the failure to present the report was unacceptable

The Turkish Cypriot side on Monday called off a meeting of the bicommunal technical committee on health for Tuesday, after the Turkish Cypriot leader’s office said Monday their coronavirus epidemiological report is still not ready.

Despite assurances earlier in the day from the ‘health minister’ Ali Pilli that the report was ready to be handed over to the Greek Cypriot side at Tuesday’s meeting, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci’s office said the report has not been translated.

The Turkish Cypriot coordinator of the bicommunal committees, Meltem Samani said they decided to convene the committee at a later dater that both sides will decide.

However, at a ‘parliament’ meeting earlier in the day, Pilli said the 45-page epidemiological report from the north was ready and met all international standards.

The committee was set to convene to discuss the epidemiological situation on each side of the divide for the third time since the pandemic began.

So far, health experts from the north have failed to offer a proper report since meetings began, much to Akinci’s annoyance.

“There is no excuse for this extremely serious and irresponsible stance,” he said on Sunday.

This not only reflects badly on Turkish Cypriot members of the technical committee on health but the entire Turkish Cypriot community, not only towards the Greek Cypriots but also in the eyes of the UN, Akinci said.

However, in his response Pilli claimed if Akinci had asked for the report, he would have learnt it was ready before he made his statement.

Pilli added he was ‘disappointed’ by Akinci’s claims that the failure to present the report reflected badly on the Turkish Cypriot community.

 

 



