July 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Turkish Cypriot side to present health report on Tuesday

By Peter Michael
Mustafa Akinci had said on Sunday that the failure to present the report was unacceptable

The Turkish Cypriot side will finally present their Covid-19 epidemiological study at meeting of the bicommunal technical committee on health on Tuesday, ‘health minister’ Ali Pilli said Monday.

Pilli was responding to criticism from Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, who said a day earlier the failure to present the report was unacceptable.

The bicommunal committee on health is set to convene to discuss the epidemiological situation on each side of the divide for the third time since the pandemic began.

So far, health experts from the north have failed to offer a proper report since meetings began, much to Akinci’s annoyance.

“There is no excuse for this extremely serious and irresponsible stance,” he said on Sunday.

This not only reflects badly on Turkish Cypriot members of the technical committee on health but the entire Turkish Cypriot community, not only towards the Greek Cypriots but also in the eyes of the UN, Akinci said.

However, in his response Pilli claimed if Akinci had asked for the report, he would have learnt it was ready before he made his statement.

Pilli added he was ‘disappointed’ by Akinci’s claims that the failure to present the report reflected badly on the Turkish Cypriot community.

 

 



